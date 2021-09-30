No. 18 Fresno State looks to keep it roll going vs Hawaii

AP California

By The Associated Press

No. 18 Fresno State will be trying to extend its winning streak to four straight games when it faces Hawaii on Saturday night. Fresno State has won eight of its last 10 meetings against Hawaii and leads the series in Honolulu 15-14. The Bulldogs are led by wide receiver Jalen Cropper, a junior who has two 100-yard receiving game in a row. He had 10 catches for 108 yards and four scores in the Bulldogs’ most recent victory against UNLV.