Abortion, Taliban in spotlight at Hollywood women’s event

AP California

By AMANDA LEE MYERS

Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Angelina Jolie, Rita Moreno and several other speakers at Variety’s Women of Power event in Los Angeles used their platform to call attention to women’s rights issues in the United States and abroad. The event Thursday evening was organized to celebrate the philanthropic efforts of those in the entertainment industry. Restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. and the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan were among the major topics of the night. There were also light moments among the heavy speeches. Singer Katy Perry steered clear of politics and instead spoke about her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their daughter, Daisy. And host Chelsea Peretti cracked jokes to loosen the crowd.