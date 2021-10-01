California parents cheer and jeer vaccine mandate for kids

AP California

By TERENCE CHEA and AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Parents in California on Friday had mixed reactions to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for schoolchildren after they gain final federal approval. Some welcomed the move as a way to keep children safe and classrooms open for learning and to try to put the pandemic behind. Others blasted the decision as premature, noting there is still no vaccine approved for the youngest children and questioning whether it’s necessary. Newsom on Friday announced a plan to have all students in seventh through 12th grades vaccinated by next fall once the shots gain final federal approval for everyone 12 and over.