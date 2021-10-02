De Laura’s return sparks Washington State past Cal 21-6

AP California

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jayden de Laura passed for three touchdowns, two to Calvin Jackson Jr. who made a spectacular one-handed grab near the corner of the end zone, and Washington State beat California 21-6 on Saturday. Playing for the first time since suffering a leg injury against Southern California two weeks ago, de Laura matched his career-best of 25 completions on 41 attempts for 219 yards with two interceptions to help the Cougars (2-3, 1-2 Pac-12) to their first win at Memorial Stadium since 2013. Jackson finished with six catches for 53 yards. De’Zhaun Stribling added an eight-yard score and Washington State’s defense had five sacks and held the Golden Bears (1-4, 0-2) to 273 yards of offense.