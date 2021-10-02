Woman shot by Long Beach school cop to go off life support

AP California

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The family of a woman who was left brain dead after being shot by a Southern California school safety officer says she will be taken off life support in the coming days. Police in Long Beach say the 18-year-old was involved in a fight a block from a high school on Monday before getting into the passenger seat of a car. As the car sped away, the officer began shooting, striking the woman in the back of the head. Her family is urging California’s attorney general to open an independent investigation into the shooting, saying the officer should be criminally charged for his actions.