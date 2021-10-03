Brandon Crawford credits big year to ample rest and recovery

AP California

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Spectacular plays have been Brandon Crawford’s signature all season long. It’s been the same dazzling defense that has defined the 34-year-old him while winning three Gold Glove awards. Crawford largely credits one of his best seasons yet to taking advantage of those occasional days off even when he might not have realized at the time he would be better for having taken a short break.