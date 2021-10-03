Russell Wilson leads Seahawks past 49ers 28-21

AP California

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson overcame a shaky start to throw for two touchdowns and run for a third and the Seattle Seahawks rebounded from back-to-back losses by beating the San Francisco 49ers 28-21. The Seahawks went three-and-out on their first five drives of the game and appeared in danger of their first three-game losing streak in a season in nine seasons with Wilson at quarterback before he found his groove. Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left with a calf injury at halftime and rookie Trey Lance threw two TD passes in relief in the second half.