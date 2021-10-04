Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad’s removal

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears is thanking fans who have called for years to #FreeBritney after major changes in the conservatorship that has long controlled her life and money. Spears’ posts on Twitter and Instagram Monday were her first public comments on the case since a judge suspended her father as her conservator last week. Spears thanked the “#FreeBritney movement” for its “constant resilience” and said she “cried for hours” in gratitude. Spears is still living under the conservatorship that was established in 2008, but it may be terminated at a November hearing. Her father’s attorneys say his suspension was unwarranted.