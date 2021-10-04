Did ship’s anchor cause California oil spill? Maybe

AP California

By STEFANIE DAZIO and CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Officials investigating one of California’s largest oil spills are looking into whether a ship’s anchor may have struck a pipeline on the ocean floor, causing a major leak of crude. The head of the company that operates the pipeline said Monday that divers have examined more than 8,000 feet of pipe and are focusing on “one area of significant interest.” The Coast Guard says cargo ships entering the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach routinely pass through the area. The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean. It contaminated the sands of famed Huntington Beach and other coastal communities.