Facebook asks court to dismiss FTC antitrust complaint

AP California

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

Facebook is asking a federal court to dismiss a revised complaint against it by the Federal Trade Commission. It is arguing that the agency did not provide enough evidence that the company is a monopoly. In a motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said the FTC failed to prove that Facebook has a monopoly in the “personal social networking space” because no reliable data exists to show the size of this market or of Facebook’s share of it.