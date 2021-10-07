California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias

AP California

By ROBERT JABLON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias, although it may take months to fully assess the damage. Officials say the KNP Complex fire that erupted last month has burned into 15 groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks. The nearby Windy Fire has burned at least 74 trees. Giant sequoias need low-intensity fires to reproduce but authorities say the recent fires are high-intensity and can kill them. Last year’s Castle Fire may have killed more than 10,000 giant sequoias — some 10% to 14% of the entire population.