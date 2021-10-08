California extends cocktails-to-go and outdoor dining rules

AP California

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is moving to extend the sale of cocktails to-go and keep alcohol service for outdoor dining at parklets as it aims to help restaurants recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Two of the three bills Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Friday extend outdoor dining permits and alcohol sales for a year after the state of emergency ends. That gives businesses time to seek permanent permission. The third allows restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries that sell food to offer to-go alcoholic beverages with food orders through 2026. Associations representing restaurants and the distilled spirits industry praised the signing.