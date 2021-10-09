Browns activate LB Walker from injured reserve for Chargers

AP California

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. has been activated from injured reserve. He will return Sunday against the Chargers after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Walker came back to practice earlier this week. While he was out, the defense posted back-to-back impressive performances in wins over Chicago and Minnesota, holding the Bears and Vikings to a combined 20 points. Cleveland’s defense is ranked second overall in the NFL going into Sunday’s game against Los Angeles.