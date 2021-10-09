Browns starting LT Wills out versus Chargers, LB Walker back

AP California

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a nagging ankle injury he suffered in the season opener at Kansas City. After listing him as questionable, the Browns ruled out Wills before flying to California. The 2020 first-round pick from Alabama started the past three weeks despite not practicing. Wills was forced to leave last week’s win at Minnesota in the second half after aggravating the injury and was replaced by rookie James Hudson, who will likely start against the Chargers. The Browns also activated starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. from injured reserve.