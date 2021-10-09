Skip to Content
Police: armed man who took hostage fatally shot by officers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police shot and killed a man they say fired a gun into a group of people, grazing a teenager, before taking a hostage and barricading himself in a downtown high-rise. The man, who was not identified, died Friday at the scene. A woman held hostage was hospitalized. Officers responded following reports of a man with a gun. Police later learned the man entered a business and fired at three family members, including a 14-year-old boy whose head was grazed by the round. The suspect then took the hostage and barricaded himself inside an apartment. SWAT officers breached the apartment and shot him.

Associated Press

