Police: armed man who took hostage fatally shot by officers

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police shot and killed a man they say fired a gun into a group of people, grazing a teenager, before taking a hostage and barricading himself in a downtown high-rise. The man, who was not identified, died Friday at the scene. A woman held hostage was hospitalized. Officers responded following reports of a man with a gun. Police later learned the man entered a business and fired at three family members, including a 14-year-old boy whose head was grazed by the round. The suspect then took the hostage and barricaded himself inside an apartment. SWAT officers breached the apartment and shot him.