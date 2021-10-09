Raiders place Mullen, Arnette, Carrier on injured reserve

AP California

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed two of their top cornerbacks on injured reserve with starter Trayvon Mullen and backup Damon Arnette both shut down for at least three weeks. The Raiders also placed backup tight end Derek Carrier on injured reserve. All three players got hurt in last week’s loss to the Chargers. They all must miss at least three games and won’t be eligible to return until the game Nov. 7 against the New York Giants. The Raiders activated cornerback Keisean Nixon and running back Jalen Richard from injured reserve.