Top-seed Pliskova wins, Muguruza loses at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova won her second-round match in straight sets at the BNP Open, while fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza was beaten. Pliskova advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech at the combined ATP and WTA event. Pliskova fired six aces, giving her a Tour-leading 387 this year, and converted five of her six break points. Muguruza, a finalist at last week’s event in Chicago, lost to Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. It was Tomijanovic’s first win in seven tries over a Top-10 player this year. She was a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in July. U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev played at night.