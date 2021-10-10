Fernandez beats 9th seed to reach 3rd round at Indian Wells

AP California

INDIAN WELLS, Calif (AP) — Leylah Fernandez outlasted ninth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. Fernandez, the U.S. Open runner-up, fought off a break point in the eighth game of the third set for a 5-3 lead. Pavlyuchenkova held to trail 5-4 before Fernandez held to close out the match. Fernandez is winning in doubles, too. She and partner Coco Gauff have reached the quarterfinals. Andy Murray also needed three sets to advance at the combined ATP and WTA tour event.