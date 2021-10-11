3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

AP California

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, DAVID McHUGH and DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist has won the Nobel prize for economics for pioneering research that showed an increase in minimum wage doesn’t lead to less hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers, challenging commonly held ideas. Two others in the U.S. shared the award Monday for creating a way to study these types of social issues. The winners are David Card of the University of California, Berkeley; Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Guido Imbens from Stanford University. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three have “completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences.”