California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill

AP California

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A popular Southern California beach that was closed for more than a week after an undersea pipeline leaked crude into ocean waters has reopened and it happened far sooner than many expected. Huntington Beach’s city and state beaches reopened after officals said water quality tests revealed no detectable levels of oil associated toxins in the water. Huntington Beach is known as Surf City USA and reeled econmically from the pipeline leak that spilled crude into the Pacific Ocean. The spill of 25,000 gallons to 132,000 gallons of crude was confirmed Oct. 2 and the ocean had been off limits to surfers, swimmers and shore walkers.