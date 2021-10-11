Homes burn after plane crashes in California neighborhood

AP California

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say small plane has crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, injuring at least two people and setting two homes ablaze. The crash happened shortly after noon in the city of Santee, about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego. Santee Fire Chief John Garlow says two people received burn injuries. He didn’t immediately know their conditions or whether they were in the plane or on the ground. Garlow says initial reports are that the plane was a twin-engine aircraft. He didn’t know where the flight originated or where the plane was headed.