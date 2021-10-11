Skip to Content
Ice-cold bats put powerful Dodgers on brink of early winter

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An evening of frigid, gusting winds turned normally pleasant Chavez Ravine into a whirling cauldron that felt and played more like the San Francisco waterfront for Game 3 of the NL division series. The Los Angeles Dodgers were at home, but they were out of their element — and they played accordingly in a loss that sent the defending World Series champions to the brink of elimination. The Dodgers managed just five singles in a 1-0 loss. The powerhouse lineup that led the NL with 830 runs and hit 237 homers in the regular season has been shut out twice in its last three postseason games.

