Maine crash kills California passenger, 65, in Bar Harbor

AP California

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a person from California died in a two-vehicle crash in Bar Harbor. Police said crash happened on Sunday afternoon and killed 65-year-old Nga Thi Le. They say the crash happened when a minivan was traveling south and crossed into the northbound lane and struck a guardrail. Police say the minivan then came back into the northbound lane and hit a car head-on. The Bangor Daily News reports Nga Thi Le was a passenger in the minivan and was pronounced dead at the scene.