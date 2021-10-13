Pac-12 aiming to build on 2021 NCAA Tournament run

AP California

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

The Pac-12 enters a new season buoyed by the league’s accomplishments in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The conference turned heads with three teams reaching the Elite Eight and UCLA playing in the Final Four. Now it’s time to take that next step and consistently do well in March. The conference is again loaded with talent headed into the 2021-22 season, led by UCLA. The deep runs last spring have boosted the confidence of teams across the league that they can do it, too.