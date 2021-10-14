Credit unions in Alaska, Washington intend to merge

AP California

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two credit unions, one based on Washington and one in Alaska, say they are seeking regulatory approval of their intent to merge. The credit unions said Thursday in a news release that the proposal would combine Anchorage, Alaska-based USA Federal Credit Union’s 700,000 members with Global Credit Union’s 45,000 members. The news release says combining the credit unions will result in an organization with combined assets of over $11 billion, making it one of the 15 largest credit unions in the country. Alaska USA has 67 branches in Alaska, Washington, California and Arizona. Global operates nine branches in Washington and Idaho and three branches in Italy on U.S. military installations.