LA leaders push for measures to prevent heat-related deaths

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles city leaders are pushing for measures to monitor and prevent deaths from extreme heat after a newspaper investigation found California has failed to adequately address the health dangers of increasingly hot weather. City Councilman Paul Koretz introduced a motion this week directing the city’s Emergency Management Department to report back on the status and cost of a surveillance system to track “when and where heat-related deaths are occurring.” Koretz cited last week’s Los Angeles Times report that said the state chronically undercounts the death toll and has failed to address the growing threat of heat-related illness and death amid global warming.