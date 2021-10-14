LA police officer wounded in shooting, juvenile detained

AP California

By STEFANIE DAZIO and JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer was shot early Thursday as he drove to work and a juvenile has been detained in connection with the violence. The officer suffered a graze wound to the back of his head after the 5 a.m. shooting near the Newton police station. Authorities say the suspect was detained after police found him nearby with a handgun. Detectives are seeking witnesses and video footage of the attack. The officer was not in uniform and not driving a marked police cruiser. A wide area south of downtown was locked down for the investigation.