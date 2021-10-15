Dodgers’ Scherzer planned NLCS Game 1 starter against Braves

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Dodgers ace right-hander Max Scherzer is expected to start the opening game of the NL Championship Series against the Braves. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts plans to start Scherzer even after the ace pitched the final inning of the NL Division Series win over the San Francisco Giants only two days ago. Scherzer earned his first career save in the 2-1 win. Scherzer is expected to face Braves left-hander Max Fried in Game 1. Los Angeles beat Atlanta in seven games in last year’s NLCS before winning the World Series.