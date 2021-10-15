Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A central California county executive is pledging immediate changes after a news report revealed that vulnerable children removed from their families were living in deplorable conditions inside a child welfare office building. The Fresno Bee reported this week that children were sleeping on conference tables, eating fast food and urinating into water bottles until social workers could find homes for them. Social workers told the news organization that the county’s child welfare system is understaffed and overwhelmed without enough housing for the children. Fresno County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau apologized and expressed frustration that he was not informed sooner about the conditions.