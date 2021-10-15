Sacramento racial justice mural defaced, hate crime possible

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento police detectives are investigating the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter mural as a possible bias or hate crime. Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan says officers were called to the Capital Stage Co. building Tuesday after the mural was vandalized with paint. The professional nonprofit theater company said it is working with the artist to restore the mural. The mural was splashed with black and yellow paint, colors that have been used by the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist organization. Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela, who represents the area, says the choice of colors and target suggests that it may have been bias-related.