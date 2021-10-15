US plans to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy next month

AP California

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says it plans to reinstate a Trump-era border policy next month to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, complying with a judge’s order. It hinges on approval from the Mexican government, which has raised concerns that U.S. officials say they are working to address. According to a court filing late Thursday, Mexico wants cases to generally conclude within six months and ensure that asylum-seekers have timely and accurate information about hearing dates and times. Mexico also wants better access to legal counsel and coordination on when and where asylum-seekers are returned.