Bill Clinton to spend 1 more night in California hospital

By HAVEN DALEY and LOU KESTEN

Associated Press

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A spokesman says Bill Clinton will spend one more night at a Southern California hospital where he is recovering from an infection. Spokesman Angel Ureña says Saturday that Clinton is making excellent progress. He’ll receive IV antibiotics before an expected release on Sunday. President Joe Biden said Friday that he’d spoken with the former president and he’s not “in any serious condition.” Bill Clinton, who’s 75, was admitted on Tuesday for what an aide says was a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.