Talbot, Wild beat Kings 3-2, for 2-game sweep to open season

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau, Victor Rask and Ryan Hartman scored in the second period and the Minnesota Wild held on for a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Cam Talbot started for the second straight night and made 29 saves. He stopped 57 of 60 shots to win back-to-back games against Anaheim and Los Angeles. Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, Viktor Arvidsson scored his first goal for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves.