Drysdale scores in OT, leading Ducks past Flames 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jamie Drysdale scored in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Drysdale tapped in a pass from Troy Terry at 3:26 of overtime for the winner. Cam Fowler and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Ducks, who started a four-game trip with a victory. Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 41 saves. Blake Coleman scored in his debut with the Flames, and Elias Lindholm added a goal. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots.