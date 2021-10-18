Pot dispensary sues South Lake Tahoe over license revocation

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A marijuana dispensary is suing South Lake Tahoe, California, after the city council revoked its cannabis and businesses licenses for failing to open on time. Perfect Union SLT blames the delay on the COVID-19 pandemic. The company was awarded one of two microbusiness cannabis licenses in November 2019 as part of an agreement that gave it a year to open the business. The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports the lawsuit it filed in El Dorado Superior Court claims the pandemic created the situation that prevented it from meeting the deadline. The council voted unanimously in June to revoke the licenses. The lawsuit accuses the city of a breach of contract.