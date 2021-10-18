San Francisco to vote on scandal-plagued school board

By JOCELYN GECKER

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco parents and other residents frustrated by the city’s scandal-plagued Board of Education will get a chance to recall three of its members. City officials announced Monday that a special municipal election will be held Feb. 15 after an effort to recall the board members gained enough signatures to put it on the ballot. Voters will decide the fate of Board President Gabriela Lopez, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins. The recall effort stemmed from anger and frustration at how the school board handled the pandemic, including a failed effort to rename 44 schools while the entire district was closed and students struggled with distance learning.