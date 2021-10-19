Hopeful storms in forecast for drought plagued US West

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is set to get its first major rainfall of the season. The rain comes as the state is mired in a severe drought that has gripped much of the western United States. The National Weather Service says storms this week could dump up to 7 inches of rain in some areas of the state’s Central Valley. The rain could help quash some smoldering wildfires in the mountains while preventing new ones from starting. State officials said Tuesday the rain could reduce some water restrictions on farmers. But it won’t be enough to catch up the state on all the water it lost during the summer.