Police: Man who died at Phish concert did not hit railing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say a man who fell to his death from the upper level of a basketball arena is believed to have “leapt from an elevated area of the arena,” causing his death. Officer Grace Gatpandan said in a statement Tuesday that the 47-year-old man did not appear to come into contact with any person or barrier. The American jam band Phish was performing at Chase Center Sunday when the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. A second man fell from the stands about 45 minutes later, causing injuries to him and another man he fell on. Police have not provided any details about that incident.