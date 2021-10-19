Rookie Dahlen scores twice, Sharks blank Canadiens 5-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Rookie Jonathan Dahlen scored his first two goals in his second career game, and the San Jose Sharks blanked the Montreal Canadiens 5-0. Erik Karlsson and Timo Meir each had a goal and two assists for the Sharks. Kevin Labanc also scored. Adin Hill stopped all 21 shots he faced for the Sharks, who won their second straight to start the season and have won 10 straight overall against Montreal. Canadiens goalie Jake Allen stopped 20 of 25 shots as Montreal lost its fourth straight to start a season for the first time since 1995.