Buckner eagerly anticipates return to San Francisco

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner left his heart in San Francisco long ago. Instead he’s focused on doing his job with the Indianapolis Colts. That doesn’t mean Buckner won’t be feeling something different when the Colts visit San Francisco on Sunday night. Teams typically covet Pro Bowl-caliber defensive linemen in their 20s, especially interior linemen who are as disruptive as Buckner. Facing the possibility of losing Buckner in free agency, a salary cap situation that would have made it challenging for the 49ers to keep the 6-foot-7, 295-pound Hawaiian native, and a depth chart full of talent, San Francisco sent Buckner to Indy for a first-round draft pick in 2020.