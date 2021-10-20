Los Angeles City Council suspends indicted councilman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has voted 11-3 to suspend Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who is facing a corruption indictment. Ridley-Thomas said in a statement after Wednesday’s vote that it was a rush to judgment. He also faces arraignment Wednesday in federal court. The councilman was charged last week with involvement in a bribery scheme along with Marilyn Louise Flynn, former dean of the University of Southern California’s School of Social Work. Ridley-Thomas and Flynn have denied the allegations.