Navy details changes, more oversight in wake of warship fire

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Navy leaders say they’re making changes and increasing oversight to correct widespread failures that led to the loss of the USS Bonhomme Richard as a a result of arson more than a year ago. The vice chief of naval operation says the loss of the warship was preventable and unacceptable. Adm. Bill Lescher tells reporters that the Navy has begun a new system of unannounced inspections. He says disciplinary options are being considered for what a review concluded were widespread lapses in training, coordination, communication, fire preparedness, equipment maintenance and overall command and control. A seaman apprentice has been charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. He’s denied setting the fire.