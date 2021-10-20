Plan would give Los Angeles Zoo a flashy transformation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A controversial $650 million plan would give the Los Angeles Zoo a theme park-style transformation. The Los Angeles Times says the zoo nestled in Griffith Park would have exhibit upgrades and new attractions such as a 60-foot-deep canyon for rock climbs and a hilltop California Center in the style of a Yosemite lodge with a sweeping view of a 25,000-square-foot vineyard if the “20-year Vision Plan” is approved. Advocates of the plan say it would draw up to 3 million visitors annually by 2040, an increase of 72%. But implementing the plan would consume 23 acres of native woodlands, drawing opposition.