Buckner leads Colts into showdown vs. his old 49ers team

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The decision the San Francisco 49ers made after a Super Bowl trip in the 2019 season to trade away defensive cornerstone DeForest Buckner has backfired so far. The Niners opted to pay the less effective Arik Armstead and used the draft pick they got on the injury-plagued Javon Kinlaw. Now they will have to deal with Buckner as an opponent when they host the Indianapolis Colts for the first time since the deal.