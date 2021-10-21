California fire that threatened Lake Tahoe fully contained

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — The 2-month-old California wildfire that threatened the Lake Tahoe resort region during the summer has been declared 100% contained. The fire reached the containment milestone late Wednesday. Storms this week covered the west side of the fire and rain fell on the east side, and stronger storms are expected through this week. Authorities say smoldering and creeping within the fire area will continue long into winter. The 346-square-mile fire was reported Aug. 14 and destroyed 1,000 structures including nearly 800 homes as it marched toward South Lake Tahoe, which was spared. Much of the loss occurred in the forest community of Grizzly Flat.