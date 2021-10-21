Nash TD dash lifts San Jose St. past UNLV in 27-20 thriller

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Nash scored the winning touchdown on a 15-yard quarterback draw as San Jose State turned a blocked field goal into the decisive drive, beating UNLV 27-20. Nash passed for 213 yards and ran for a career-high 121 more. The Spartans never led until there was 7:06 remaining in the game, capping a comeback 24-3 run and then holding off UNLV’s final 19-play drive until time expired. The Rebels came as close as the 11-yard line.