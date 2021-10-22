Mitchell scores 27, Gobert leads late surge, Jazz beat Kings

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 20 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 110-101 on Friday night. Mike Conley added 17 points for the Jazz, who won their fifth straight against Sacramento. Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Buddy Hield scored 24 points and went 6 of 15 from 3-point range, becoming the Kings’ franchise leader in made 3s. It was the first game at Golden 1 Center with a full crowd since March 8, 2020. Gobert scored seven points over the final 3 1/2 minutes.