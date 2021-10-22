Sharks stay perfect with 5-3 win over sluggish Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Logan Couture had two goals and an assist and Adin Hill made 30 saves in San Jose’s 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night, keeping the Sharks perfect in the young season. Timo Meier, Jonathan Dahlen and Erik Karlsson provided the rest of the offense for San Jose (4-0-0), which played for the third time in four nights, including a 2-1 victory Thursday over the Ottawa Senators. Jason Spezza, Ondrej Kase and John Tavares scored for Toronto (2-2-1). Michael Hutchinson stopped 26 shots for the Leafs, who have scored just 11 times in the first five games.