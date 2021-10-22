Wreckage found in California after plane reported missing

Associated Press

DUNSMUIR, Calif. (AP) — A wreckage found on a ridge in far Northern California on Friday is that of a small plane that requested an emergency landing but never arrived at its expected destination. Authorities in Siskiyou County said someone spotted the black Cessna 150 near Dunsmuir, about 45 miles north of Redding, and was able to confirm it was the missing plane after seeing its tail number. The pilot has not been located, but he is believed to be the only person aboard the plane that departed from Ashland, Oregon on Wednesday and was likely headed to his hometown of Orland, California.