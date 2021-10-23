Skip to Content
Dye, Brown lead No. 10 Oregon past UCLA, 34-31

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Travis Dye became the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to score touchdowns on four consecutive carries and No. 10 Oregon overcame an early 14-point deficit to beat UCLA 34-31 on Saturday. Anthony Brown had 381 yards of total offense for the Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) against the Bruins (5-3, 3-2). Dye — who finished with 35 yards on 14 carries — also became the seventh Oregon running back since 2000 with at least four rushing touchdowns in a game. Before Dye’s record day, six players shared the mark with TDs on three consecutive carries, including Illinois’ Howard Griffith and Virginia’s Tiki Barber.

